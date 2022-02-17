Met Éireann updates weather warning for Limerick as Storm Eunice approaches

MET Éireann has updated its weather warnings for Limerick and several other counties ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice later today and overnight.

A status orange warning, which was issued yesterday, will now come into effect at 3am on Friday - two hours earlier than originally announced.

"Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds for a time. Southwest or cyclonic winds becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h," states the warning which will remain valid until 11am on Friday.

#StormEunice will bring challenging and disruptive conditions on Friday due to very strong winds, heavy rain and snow.



⚠️Weather Warnings for #rain, #wind and #snow are in place.



⚠️Keep an eye on the latest warnings and updates over the coming days https://t.co/BoUueCIxKa pic.twitter.com/0od83XSror — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 17, 2022

While a status orange warning has been issued for Limerick and several other counties, a status red warning will be in place in Cork and Kerry between 3am and 8am.

A status yellow warning has been issued for all other counties.

Ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice, Limerick City and County Council has been working with other State agencies to co-ordinate their preparations and response.

Some schools across Limerick have advised parents that they will remain closed tomorrow if the warning level is elevated to red while public transport will also be impacted in such a scenario.

Motorists are being urged not to drive where possible - particularly overnight and early tomorrow morning - while ESB Networks has placed its crews on standby as some power outages are expected.