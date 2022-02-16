Search

16 Feb 2022

Contractor appointed to build new €19m school in Limerick

Contractor appointed for multi-million euro school in Limerick

Kieran O’ Donnell TD pictured with School Principal Eoin Shinners viewing the School plans at the site on the Groody road.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

16 Feb 2022 5:03 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A BUILDING contractor has been appointed for the construction of a new secondary school in Limerick, due to open in September of next year.

The brand-new state of the art Limerick Educate Together school is to be located on the Groody road, across from Northern Trust, to serve the greater Castletroy and adjoining communities.

Principal Eoin Shinners confirmed the news, saying that the new school building is expected to get underway in the next two months, involving a 62-week build at the 14-acre site.

BREAKING: University of Limerick announce 'game-changer' expansion plan

“It’s incredible news for the school community,” he said adding that there was a sense of relief among the 50 staff and the 2018 cohort who will get to finish their final year in the new school.

The new school, which will cost around €19m, will cater for up to 1,000 pupils when it is complete.

The development will include almost 60 classrooms, a large outdoor learning courtyard, plus a sports hall with a state-of-the-art fitness suite.

Currently, the Educate Together school is located in temporary accommodation at the old Salesians Secondary School on the North Circular Road.

Kieran O’ Donnell TD, who has been working closely with Principal Eoin Shinners has asked that there be a significant investment in public transport, cycle lanes and walkways as part of these new link roads projects.

The deputy has held discussions with Limerick City and County Council to push for the two new links roads, the Groody road with the Golf-links road and Childers road, which he hopes will be built to alleviate traffic congestion.

Principal Shinners commented: “We look forward to the big move to Castletroy where we will be yet another choice in one of the fastest growing sub-urban areas in the country at present.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media