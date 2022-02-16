Contractor appointed to build new €19m school in Limerick

A BUILDING contractor has been appointed for the construction of a new secondary school in Limerick, due to open in September of next year.

The brand-new state of the art Limerick Educate Together school is to be located on the Groody road, across from Northern Trust, to serve the greater Castletroy and adjoining communities.

Principal Eoin Shinners confirmed the news, saying that the new school building is expected to get underway in the next two months, involving a 62-week build at the 14-acre site.

“It’s incredible news for the school community,” he said adding that there was a sense of relief among the 50 staff and the 2018 cohort who will get to finish their final year in the new school.

The new school, which will cost around €19m, will cater for up to 1,000 pupils when it is complete.

The development will include almost 60 classrooms, a large outdoor learning courtyard, plus a sports hall with a state-of-the-art fitness suite.

Currently, the Educate Together school is located in temporary accommodation at the old Salesians Secondary School on the North Circular Road.

Kieran O’ Donnell TD, who has been working closely with Principal Eoin Shinners has asked that there be a significant investment in public transport, cycle lanes and walkways as part of these new link roads projects.

The deputy has held discussions with Limerick City and County Council to push for the two new links roads, the Groody road with the Golf-links road and Childers road, which he hopes will be built to alleviate traffic congestion.

Principal Shinners commented: “We look forward to the big move to Castletroy where we will be yet another choice in one of the fastest growing sub-urban areas in the country at present.”