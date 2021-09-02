Limerick weather - Thursday, September 2

SOME patchy rain and drizzle early on but today will be a mostly dry day with a few sunny spells in the afternoon. Top temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze. It will remain largely dry overnight with varying amounts of cloud and a few patches of mist or drizzle. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
Friday will be a rather cloudy day with a few light showers possible. A few bright or sunny spells will develop during the course of the day. Highest temperatures ranging 16 to 20 degrees.
There will be plenty of cloud across the country on Saturday with a few showers about. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate southeast winds, increasing fresh off the southwest coast later. Generally dry on Saturday night but rain will develop in the southwest later.
