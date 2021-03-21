Limerick weather: Mostly dry today with occasional bright or sunny spells

PATCHY rain, drizzle and mist will tend to clear during the morning leaving a mostly dry day with occasional bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light northwesterly breezes, becoming variable and near calm later.

Staying mainly dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells with just odd patches of drizzle, mainly along coastal fringes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: A good deal of cloud on Monday with some bright and sunny spells breaking through. Outbreaks of drizzle will occur, mainly over Ulster and Connacht. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mainly light southwesterly breezes, fresher on northern and northwestern coasts.

TUESDAY: Light outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually extend further inland but there will be a good deal of dry weather with bright or sunny intervals during the day. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southerly winds, increasing fresh to strong and gusty near coasts. During the evening, a band of rain will slowly move into western coastal counties.



