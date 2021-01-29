Met Éireann issues weather advisory for Limerick

MET Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the entire country with a risk of unsettled and snowy conditions this weekend.

The alert, which was issued this Friday afternoon, comes into effect at 10pm. It will remain in place until midnight on Sunday.

"Very unsettled weather this weekend with wet and windy conditions bringing a risk of localised flooding. Cold also, with wintry falls of snow and icy conditions," it states.

Precise colour-coded weather warnings could be issued by Met Éireann over the coming days.

