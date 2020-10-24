Limerick weather: Expect sunny spells with scattered blustery showers

Rain will clear to the east early and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. Showers will intensify across Atlantic coastal counties, with some thundery falls possible bringing the risk of hail. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in south to southwest winds remaining mostly fresh to strong.

Further heavy showers tonight, mainly in the west of the country, with ongoing risk of hail and thunder. Moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong along coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: A steering low will feed in blustery thundery showers with a risk of hail, most frequent across Atlantic counties, where they will merge into longer spells of rain at times. Some sunny spells too, with the driest and brightest conditions across the eastern half of Ireland. Highest temperatures will range a cool 9 to 12 degrees, in fresh west to southwest winds.

MONDAY: A temporary ridge of high pressure will bring predominantly dry conditions. However, a few showers will affect Ulster and parts of the west early on. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, with sunny spells and light southwest breezes. Wet and rather windy after dark. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.

TUESDAY: The remnants of Hurricane Epsilon will impact upon our shores during the midweek period. Scattered blustery heavy showers are expected on Tuesday, along with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds. Wet and very windy after dark, in strong to gale force and gusty south to southwest winds. The rain will turn thundery at times with the risk of hail. Highest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.

