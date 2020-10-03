Limerick weather: Mainly dry with some showers

Saturday morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Later in the afternoon showers will develop in the west. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Rain in the east will extend westward tonight to affect much of the north and east of the country overnight. It will be heavy at times with a risk of spot flooding - more here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: It will start off wet in most areas with heavy and prolonged rain leading to a risk of localised flooding. Eastern parts will begin to clear during the morning, however the rain will persist in the west. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh, gusty northwest winds, which will ease light northerly as the rain clears.

The rain will gradually ease overnight, becoming more showery in western parts. Remaining mostly cloudy and dry in the east with just the risk of isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in mostly light to moderate northwesterly winds.

MONDAY: A band of showers or longer spells of rain in the southwest will slowly extend northeastwards, with the best of any drier brighter conditions through the day in the northeast. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light to moderate westerly or variable winds.

The band of rain will extend to north and northeastern parts becoming heavy at times. While further showers will follow from the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

TUESDAY: Further heavy showers will feed in on a moderate to fresh and gusty northwest wind. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees. Tuesday Night: Showers will mainly become confined to western coasts with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in a moderate to fresh northwesterly wind.

