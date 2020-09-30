Limerick weather: Rain at first with scattered showers later in the day

Rain, locally heavy, will clear eastern counties this morning and winds here will veer westerly. Scattered showers will extend from the west. Some will be heavy but there will be sunny spells also. Highs 13 to 15 Celsius in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Showers will continue into tonight, most frequent in the west, where some will be heavy and possibly thundery with hail. - more here.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

THURSDAY: Widespread showers for a time on Thursday, some of the showers heavy and possibly thundery with hail. Sunny spells will occur also. Light southerly breezes veering westerly. Cool, with highest temperatures of just 10 to 12 degrees.

FRIDAY: Another cool day with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers, with the showers most frequent in the east of the country. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, in moderate to fresh northerly winds.

WEEKEND: Current indications suggest that it will remain cool and unsettled for the weekend with showers or longer spells of rain, turning heavy at times. There is also the potential for strong winds on Sunday, particularly in the west and northwest.

