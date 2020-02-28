BREAKING: Met Éireann issues status orange warning for Limerick as Storm Jorge approaches

MET Éireann has upgraded its weather warning for Limerick as Storm Jorge makes its way towards the country.

A status orange wind warning, issued this Friday evening, will take effect from 1pm on Saturday.

It warns of severe winds with gusts of up to 120km/h and will remain in place until 7pm on Saturday.

Wind Warning associated with #StormJorge

Level: Orange

For Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tiperary and Waterford



Valid from 13:00 Sat 29-Feb-2020

A separate status yellow wind warning will be in place from 9am to 1pm on Saturday while a status yellow rainfall warning remains in effect until 23.59 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Limerick City and County Council says it will continue its round-the-clock flooding response in parts of Limerick which have been impacted by the River Shannon flooding.

Council staff along with Defence Forces personnel and volunteers with Limerick Civil Defence are monitoring the situation and will continue to do so over the weekend.

The road in Castleconnell from Charco’s to World’s End and Castleconnell Boat Club remains closed.

The cycleway/ walkway from Irish Estates, through to the Guinness Bridge, and on to UL remains closed until further notice as does the Red Path in Corbally.

Limerick City and County Council will continue to monitor flood levels on the Shannon and their impact.

The Council is also urging people in other parts of Limerick to be mindful and careful as Storm Jorge arrives.

Flash flooding may appear as all lands are currently saturated and trees may be uprooted as a result of high winds.