BREAKING: Met Éireann issues status yellow warning for Limerick as Storm Dennis approaches

MET Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Limerick as Storm Dennis is expected to arrive over the weekend.

The rainfall warning will be in effect between 6am and 9pm on Saturday.

“Spells of heavy, locally thundery rain, on Saturday will lead to some flooding,S states the national warning which was issued this Friday morning.

Status Yellow - Rainfall Warning for Ireland

Valid from 06:00 Sat, 15-Feb-2020 until 21:00 Sat, 15-Feb-2020 pic.twitter.com/nDe30MTCzD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 14, 2020

In a weather advisory which was issued earlier, the national forecaster said some flooding is likely and that “damaging gust winds” will also cause some disruption over the weekend and into Monday.

The worst of the weather will occur between 3am on Saturday and 12 midday on Monday.

