Limerick church damaged in 'vandalism' incident

A CHURCH in Limerick has taken to social media after the building was damaged by "vandals".

Corpus Christi Church in Moyross shared images of the alleged vandalism, which they say happened on Saturday night.

In the post, the page said: “Over the years in Moyross the church has been seen as a sanctuary for many and we very much would love this to continue. We hope that something of this nature would never happen again!”

A number of people commented on the post, condemning the behaviour, with some labelling it as "disgraceful" or "disgusting".