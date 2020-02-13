Met Éireann issues weather advisory for Limerick as Storm Dennis approaches

MET Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Limerick – warning that Storm Dennis will bring some very wet and very windy weather over the coming days

The national forecaster says some flooding is likely and that “damaging gust winds” will also cause some disruption over the weekend and into Monday.

Weather Advisory for Ireland pic.twitter.com/U5FprGnh1p — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 13, 2020

The worst of the weather will occur between 3am on Saturday and 12 midday on Monday.

Met Éireann says details colour-coded warnings will be issued on Friday once the latest meteorological data is analysed.