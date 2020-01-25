Cold and wintry weather on the way as Met Éireann issues weather advisory for Limerick

MET Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Limerick as cold and wintry weather is expected to develop from Sunday evening.

According to the national weather advisory, which was issued this Saturday evening, showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur in places.

Weather Advisory for Ireland:

Cold and wintry weather will develop from Sunday evening, details on: https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt



Valid: 6 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Tuesday pic.twitter.com/1G3Qh74oH1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 25, 2020

While snow showers will be most frequent in Ulster and Connacht, they can also be expected in areas of high ground across the country.

The weather advisory comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday and will remain in place until 3pm on Tuesday.