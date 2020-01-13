Caution advised as Storm Brendan arrives in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are on standby across Limerick and caution is advised as Storm Brendan batters parts of the West Coast.

A status orange weather warrning, which was issued by Met Éireann over the weekend, takes effect from 8am this Monday and will remain in place until 3pm.

#StormBrendan Status Orange warnings are in force for all counties & Status Red in marine areas.

Status Orange conditions may pose a threat to life & property.

Dangerous driving conditions, risk of falling trees.

Avoid coastal areas if possible. pic.twitter.com/XID9OK8rqb — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020

“Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 70 km/h with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, higher in exposed areas,” states the warning which adds there is a “significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.”

Motorists and other road users are being urged to excercise caution when travelling during Storm Brendan while householders are being advised to secure any outdoor items.

Crews from Limerick City and County Council are on standby as are engineers and electricians from ESB Networks.

#StormBrendan may result in some customers losing supply. Please take note of your MPRN number - for more information on MPRN and how to find it click here https://t.co/8BPPMmizYI pic.twitter.com/zStWFhN9RR — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 12, 2020

Gardai and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to road users to excercise caution as there may be debris – particularly on local and regional roads.

Passengers who are due to fly from Shannon Airport are also being advised to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

⚠️A STATUS ORANGE wind warning is in place ahead of the arrival of #StormBrendan tomorrow morning. We are advising passengers to check with your airline for the most up-to-date flight info before travelling to the airport. We will keep you updated. Thank you pic.twitter.com/Xw1Qd7pB2r — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) January 12, 2020

The Crisis Management Team at The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management has been in continuous contact with Met Éireann regarding Storm Brendan and local authorities across the country have activated their local co-ordination and crisis management arrangements.

All road users should be aware that road conditions will be hazardous and motorists should slow down and exercise extreme caution.

.@RSAIreland is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow (Monday 13 January) as @MetEireann has issued Orange weather warnings for strong winds and risk of coastal flooding for most of the country due to #StormBrendan More here https://t.co/QE2igwZu43 pic.twitter.com/CROr4kb6iO — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) January 12, 2020