Thousands without power in Limerick as Storm Atiyah hits west coast

MORE than 2,000 homes and businesses in Limerick are without electricity this Sunday night as Storm Atiyah continues to batter parts of the West coast.

According to ESB Networks, 2,055 customers in the Rathkeale area have been without power since shortly after 6pm while 122 customers have been without power at Churchtown, Newcastle West since 5.30pm.

Crews have been deployed and it’s hoped that power will be restored to both areas in the coming hours.

If you have lost supply you can get outage info here https://t.co/pbaviF9P1F ,If your area is not listed pls call 1850 372 999 or +353 21 2382410 pic.twitter.com/KrHOgArAI5 — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 8, 2019

While a status orange weather warning for Limerick remains in place until 6am on Monday, there have been no reports of any major incidents across the city or county so far.

This is Met Éireann's high resolution model, HARMONIE, with the forecast wind gusts associated with #StormAtiyah Colours indicate warning levels. pic.twitter.com/I6ETZ9EdwF — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2019

However, gardai are warning that driving conditions are dangerous in places and are appealing to road users to exercise caution if travelling.

The R523 between Listowel and Athea has been closed due to a fallen tree and there are some reports of debris elsewhere across the city and county.

#KERRY Listowel/Athea Rd (R523) closed due to a fallen tree. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 8, 2019

Meanwhile, a status red warning which had been in place in County Kerry for a number of hours earlier, has been lifted by Met Éireann.

Several events which were due to take place in Limerick on Sunday were called off given the weather warnings while a number of flights at Shannon Airport were also cancelled.

⚠️Passenger advisory ⚠️@AerLingus Heathrow flights EI 386 outbound at 17.25 & EI 387 inbound at 21.00 are now cancelled.



Passengers are advised to check with their airline directly for flight updates.



Thank you #StormAtiyah #shannonairport pic.twitter.com/c8wsdhOsJG — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) December 8, 2019

Limerick City and County Council is reminding members of the public its emergency out-of-hours number is (061) 417833.

