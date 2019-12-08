Thousands without power in Limerick as Storm Atiyah hits West coast

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A status orange weather alert remains in place until 6am

MORE than 2,000 homes and businesses in Limerick are without electricity this Sunday night as Storm Atiyah  continues to batter parts of the West coast.

According to ESB Networks, 2,055 customers in the Rathkeale area have been without power since shortly after 6pm while 122 customers have been without power at Churchtown, Newcastle West since 5.30pm.

Crews have been deployed and it’s hoped that power will be restored to both areas in the coming hours.

While a status orange weather warning for Limerick remains in place until 6am on Monday, there have been no reports of any major incidents across the city or county so far.

However, gardai are warning that driving conditions are dangerous in places and are appealing to road users to exercise caution if travelling.

The R523 between Listowel and Athea has been closed due to a fallen tree and there are some reports of debris elsewhere across the city and county.

Meanwhile, a status red warning which had been in place in County Kerry for a number of hours earlier, has been lifted by Met Éireann.

Several events which were due to take place in Limerick on Sunday were called off given the weather warnings while a number of flights at Shannon Airport were also cancelled.

Limerick City and County Council is reminding members of the public its emergency out-of-hours number is (061) 417833.

Send your weather photos and videos to news@limerickleader.ie