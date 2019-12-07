Met Éireann updates weather warnings for Limerick as Storm Atiyah approaches

MET Éireann has updated a number of weather warnings which are due to come into effect this weekend as Storm Atiyah bears down on Ireland.

A nationwide status yellow wind warning, which comes into effect at 7pm on Saturday, will now remain in place until 1pm on Sunday.

A status orange wind warning for Limerick and eight other counties will take effect from 1pm on Sunday and remain in place until 6am on Monday.

Weather Warning. Level: Orange. UPDATE: Storm Atiyah(Ah-tee-ya). Valid 1pm Sun. to 6am Mon.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/M23kTGMp4H — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2019

“Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday, generating very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65km/h and 80 km/h with gusts between 110km/h and 130km/h” states the warning which adds there is a possibility of coastal flooding in some areas.

Limerick City and County Council is reminding members of the public its emergency out-of-hours number is (061) 417833.

