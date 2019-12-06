Time to batten down the hatches as Met Éireann issues second wind warning for Limerick

MET Éireann has issued a second weather warning for Limerick ahead of the arrival of Storm Atiyah over the weekend.

The status yellow warning, which was issued this Friday evening, warns of strong winds between 7pm on Saturday and 12 midday on Sunday.

The warning warns of West to southwest winds which will reach mean speeds of between 50km/h to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h at times.

Storm Atiyah (Ah-tee-ya) is forecast to track north of Ireland this Sunday. Weather Warnings have been issued here https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt You can subscribe to receive push notifications of weather warnings in the Warnings section of our app #StormAtiyah pic.twitter.com/jNKH8QLsUn December 6, 2019

Meanwhile, a status orange wind warning which was issued on Friday morning has been revised by forecasters.

That warning will now take effect from midday on Sunday and remain in place until 6am on Monday.

Members of the public are being advised that gusts could be as high as 130km/h during 18 hours the warning is in place.

Following @MetEireann's status ORANGE weather warning for Limerick from 9am Sunday to 6am Monday please note these important numbers #StormAtiyah https://t.co/qpgWPmkTnd pic.twitter.com/tFvyfc9aNc — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) December 6, 2019

The status orange warning is in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick while the status yellow warning applies to the entire country.

