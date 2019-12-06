Orange alert issued as Met Éireann warns of severe winds in Limerick

The warning take effect from 9am on Sunday

MET Éireann has issued a status orange weather alert for Limerick as Storm Atiyah bears down on the country.

The national forecaster says the storm will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a “swathe of very strong winds across the country”.

The warning takes effect from 9am on Sunday and will remain in place until 6am on Monday.

The warning also includes Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry

Mean speeds will range from 65km/h to 80km/h while gusts could be as high as 130km/h in places.

The weather alert adds there is a possibility of coastal flooding due to a combination of high seas and storm surge.