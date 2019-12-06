Orange alert issued as Met Éireann warns of severe winds in Limerick

MET Éireann has issued a status orange weather alert for Limerick as Storm Atiyah bears down on the country.

The national forecaster says the storm will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a “swathe of very strong winds across the country”.

The warning takes effect from 9am on Sunday and will remain in place until 6am on Monday.

⚠ Met Eireann has issued a Level Orange severe weather alert (Wind) for Limerick. Valid from Sun. 08/12 @ 9AM until Mon. 09/12 @ 6AM, see https://t.co/cHg1Hk8VM0 #WeatherWarning https://t.co/9Hx7iRF9F6 — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) December 6, 2019

The warning also includes Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry

Mean speeds will range from 65km/h to 80km/h while gusts could be as high as 130km/h in places.

The weather alert adds there is a possibility of coastal flooding due to a combination of high seas and storm surge.