Fire crews respond to more than 100 calls as Limerick escapes the worst of Storm Ali

PERSONNEL at the Munster Regional Communications Centre in Limerick city have dealt with more than 100 calls since the arrival of Storm Ali.

Located next to Limerick Fire Station, staff at the MRCC are responsible for dispatching fire and rescue personnel to incidents across Munster.

Most of the calls received this Wednesday related to incidents in Clare and Kerry where a status orange weather alert was in place until lunchtime.

While crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue attended ‘numerous’ fallen trees across the county since early-morning, Limerick has escaped the worst of Storm Ali and there have been no reports of any major incidents.

A nationwide status yellow weather warning remains in place with Met Éireann warning of gusts of up to 110km/h.

Gusts of 107km/h were recorded at Shannon Airport shortly before 11am this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, ESB Networks says power has been restored to thousands of customers across Limerick who were left without a supply as a result of Storm Ali.

At one point this Wednesday morning more than 4,000 customers across Limerick did not have electricity.