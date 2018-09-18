Met Éireann warns of high winds in Limerick as Storm Ali approaches

A YELLOW weather warning will come into effect in the coming hours as Storm Ali approaches Ireland.

Met Éireann says it will be “very windy” for much of Wednesday with south to southwest winds reaching mean speeds of between 50km/h and 65km/h.

The national forecaster says gusts in Limerick and in eight other counties could reach between 90km/h and 110 km/h.

Wind Warning Issued for Wednesday

Status: Yellow

Location: Nationwide

The status yellow warning, which takes effect at 5am on Wednesday is due to remain in place until 5pm on Wednesday.

Ahead of the arrival of Storm Ali – the first storm of the autumn – a status orange warning is in place for 17 counties – including Clare and Kerry.