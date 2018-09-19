UPDATE: 'Numerous' fallen trees reported as Storm Ali sweeps across Limerick

EMERGENCY services are dealing with 'numerous' fallen trees across Limerick as Storm Ali makes its way across the country.

While, there have been no reports of any major incidents a number of local roads have been closed to allow crews remove fallen trees.

#roadclosure We are currently in attendance at fallen trees near Ahane Church, Bloodmill Road & L110 Castleconnell. Meanwhile, across County Limerick, our Brigades are dealing with numerous fallen trees. pic.twitter.com/gXEJWXN1yA — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) September 19, 2018

A status yellow weather warning took effect at 5am this Wednesday as Storm Ali approached the west coast.

According to Met Éireann, gusts of 87km/h were recorded at Shannon Airport at 8.30am.

Gardai in the Bruff and Newcastle West districts are warning of debris including tree branches and rubbish on several roads across the county.

This weather just got serious! Storm Ali made off with my Limerick GAA car flags... #StormAli #LLSport #limerick — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) September 19, 2018

ESB Networks says almost 4,000 customers across Limerick – in Singland, Annacotty and Foynes – are without power due to faults although it’s not known at this stage if they are related to Storm Ali.

We have faults in some areas this morning due to #StormAli . You can get updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY or log a fault on https://t.co/9D73HNABJ7 September 19, 2018

The Munster Regional Communications Centre at Mulgrave Street in the city says it’s been a busy morning for fire crews across Munster – particulary in Clare and Kerry where a status orange warning is in place until lunchtime.