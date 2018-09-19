UPDATE: 'Numerous' fallen trees reported as Storm Ali sweeps across Limerick

A fallen tree near Ahane Church | Picture: Twitter/@LimerickFire

EMERGENCY services are dealing with 'numerous' fallen trees across Limerick as Storm Ali makes its way across the country.

While, there have been no reports of any major incidents a number of local roads have been closed to allow crews remove fallen trees.

A status yellow weather warning took effect at 5am this Wednesday as Storm Ali approached the west coast.

According to Met Éireann, gusts of 87km/h were recorded at Shannon Airport at 8.30am.

Gardai in the Bruff and Newcastle West districts are warning of debris including tree branches and rubbish on several roads across the county.

ESB Networks says almost 4,000 customers across Limerick – in Singland, Annacotty and Foynes – are without power due to faults although it’s not known at this stage if they are related to Storm Ali.

The Munster Regional Communications Centre at Mulgrave Street in the city says it’s been a busy morning for fire crews across Munster – particulary in  Clare and Kerry where a status orange warning is in place until lunchtime.