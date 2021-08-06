17 films on TV to watch while its raining

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days.

Here are 17 to choose from....enjoy!

This Must Be The Place: Saturday, TG4 @ 23.00

Cheyenne is an ex rock star living out his retirement in Dublin. He's a man haunted by his past and when he attends his father's funeral he finds out his father has lived through similar. This starts off as a character piece and ends up as a road trip movie. It's an odd watch but an interesting one that's driven by an mammoth performance from a very different Sean Penn. Keep an eye out for Eve Hewson in her major debut role.

The Return Of The Living Dead: Saturday, Film4 @ 23.25

A strange gas is leaking out of mystery cylinders and it's having a weird effect on those who tampered with it. Oh, and it's also making the dead rise and those dead folks are hungry. FOR BRAINS! Dan O'Bannon's 1984 comedy horror is a joy, a film that's as funny as it is gory. Keep an eye out for genre faces like Linnea Quigley and Clu Galager, enjoy the punk soundtrack and cower when the infamous Tarman hits the screen.

The Outlaw Josey Wales: Saturday, RTÉ One @ 23.40

A man loses his family to a renegade pack of union soldiers during the US civil war & while out for revenge slowly but surely creates a new life for himself and those following him. It's harsh in places but it's one of the best westerns ever made. Epic in sweep, full of action & understated humour, immensely quotable and just packed with great performances. Clint rocks it and John Vernon & Sam Bottoms are at their best. Give it a go. It's poetry.

Racer And The Jailbird: Sunday, Film4 @ 01.15

Bibi's a racing driver. Gigi's a gangster. When they meet in Brussells sparks fly. But not romantic sparks. No these are sparks that can cause chaos and destruction. A love story that rapidly turns into something else, it's messy and choppy but it's appealing and original too. Matthias Schoenaerts as Gigi and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Bibi make for a convincing couple who you'll want to see happy despite their many antics.

Red River: Sunday, ITV4 @ 13.00

Tom Dunston has 10,000 cattle to bring to market and 1,000 miles of open terrain to move them across. A task easier said than done when the men hired to work for him start turning on him. Howard Hawke's 1948 western is a true classic. An earthy and authentic look at the hardships of the era. There's an interesting subtext here too, one often present in westerns but rarely commented on. John Wayne, Montgomery Clift and Water Brennan all do masterful work.

The Truman Show: Sunday, Great! Movies @ 18.55

Truman is starting to notice weird things in his everyday life, recurring patterns and strange behaviour from his friends and family. One day someone he used to know confronts him in the street and turns his life upside down. Jim Carrey has never been better than he is here, a brilliant film about the artificiality of our lives and how we choose to spend our time. It's a mindblowing watch and if you haven't seen it I'm very jealous.

The Reef: Monday, The Horror Channel @ 00.55

A group of friends sailing from Australia to Indonesia aboard a yacht they have to deliver to a client find themselves in a wee spot of bother when coral damages their transport and the denizens of the deep begin to rise looking for food. It's a shark film but the shark is only one source of danger in this nail biter that proves that people really should stay on dry land. Zoe Naylor is the stand out here.

To Die For: Monday, Talking Pictures TV @ 21.00

Susan wants, nay, needs to be famous. Working hard has got her to the edge of stardom but a bullying husband is jeopardising all of her plans. So she seduces a teenager to kill him. What could go wrong there? Gus Van Sant's satire of the American dream is a mean, cutting film but it's also laced with some delightfully dark wit to take the edge off. Nicole Kidman, Joaquin Phoenix and Matt Dillon lead a cast loaded with recognisable faces.

Menashe: Tuesday, Film4 @ 02.20

It's been a tough year for Menashe, a Hasidic Jewish man living and working in Brooklyn. His wife passed away and he lost custody of his son but he's determined to get his life back together. An interesting and quite in-depth look at a culture that's always been underserved in film and a stressful look at the restrictions we allow organised religion to place on us. Menashe Lustig does wonders in his debut role.

Species: Tuesday, ITV4 @ 23.40

Not all visitors from outer space are mad about M&M's like ET or want to burst out of your chest like the ones from Alien. Nope, some just want a bit of loving. Sil is one of them, on the run from a lab with governments agents close behind. This sex & violence filled romp garnered tabloid headlines on it's release but it's actually a pretty decent scifi/thriller with a nice sideline in body horror. A fine cast includes Natasha Henstridge, Forrest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley and Alfred Molina.

How To Get Ahead In Advertising: Wednesday, Film4 @ 01.50

Denis is an ad man and he's worried about his job. The worry is starting to manifest physically as a boil on Denis's shoulder. It's not your common or garden type of boil though, no, this one's special. Bruce Robinson's follow up to Withnail & I is a farcial and often quite hilarious look at the insane pressures people put themselves under to make a name for themselves. Richard E. Grant gives an performance for the ages here.

The Bling Ring: Wednesday, BBC Two @ 23.15

A group of teens in Hollywood realise there's a lot of easy pickings to be had from the lifestyles of the rich and famous. They want it so why can't they have it? Kids today eh? Sofia Coppola's 2013 real life(ish) drama is an attractive looking, darkly humorous and unsettling look at the cult of celebrity and it's effect on the young and restless. Taissa Farmiga and Emma Watson stand out among an energetic cast.

A Canterbury Tale: Thursday, Talking Pictures TV @ 11.15

Three strangers find themselves working together to solve a sticky mystery in a small town during World War II. The main suspect is a strange one, a man with a bizarre outlook on life. The sixth collaboration between directors Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger is one of the more unusual English films you'll see but it's a dreamy and captivating watch about a wild time. Sheila Sim, Dennis Price and John Sweet work well together. Oh and keep an eye out for a famous Carry On face.

Cal: Friday, Film4 @ 01.25

A young man acts as the driver during the assassination of an RUC member in 1970's Northern Ireland. A year later he meets the man's widow. There's attraction but there's also a horrible dark cloud looming over both. Pat O'Connor's 1984 drama is an interesting look at the sides of the troubles that tend to go unseen. Helen Mirren and John Lynch both do well in a dark and gritty film about pain, regret and loss.

Argo: Friday, RTÉ One @ 21.30

A group of Americans find themselves trapped during the 1979 Iranian revolution and a government worker comes up with an unorthodox way to rescue them. Ben Affleck's 3rd film as director is a thoroughly entertaining and surprisingly funny film despite the serious subject matter. Affleck is solid as the main star but Alan Arkin and John Goodman are a tonic and steal the limelight everytime they appear onscreen.

The Peanut Butter Falcon: Friday, BBC One @ 22.35

Zak, a young man with Downs Syndrome has escaped his living facility and wants to live out his wildest fantasy. He teams up with a lost soul by the name of Tyler and both set off on a dreamy journey to see what life has in store for them. One of the most underrated films of 2019 and a beautiful slice of magical realism that will bring to mind the stories of Mark Twain. Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen & Dakota Johnson all do wonderful work.

Lake Placid: Friday, The Horror Channel @ 23.15

Lake Placid. The name conjures up images of peace, calm, stillness, relaxation doesn't it. What it doesn't conjure up is gigantic killer crocodiles. But they are there. And they are hungry as hell. This comedy/action/horror/thriller from 1999 is mighty craic and even better is that it knows it's silly and has fun with the fact. Bridget Fonda, Oliver Platt, Brendan Gleeson and a profane Betty White all add to the mirth.

As always visit hamsandwichcinema.blogspot.com/ for more film and tv chat.