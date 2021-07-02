Sixteen films on TV as Euro 2020 reaches its conclusion

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days.

Here are 16 to choose from....enjoy!

The Post: Saturday, RTÉ One @ 21.50

When the true depths of America's Vietnam war losses are exposed a new appointed newspaper owner and a seasoned newspaper editor must decide whether to publish their findings and face jail time or back down and face themselves. Steven Spielberg's drama is an interestingly tense look at a very turbulent time in American history. The cast is second to none with Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Carrie Coon, Sarah Paulson & Matthew Rhys amongst others firing on all cylinders.

Turbulence: Saturday, Virgin Media Three @ 23.00

Ryan Weaver aka The Lonely Hearts Strangler is being transported by air across America. As tends to happen in films like this he escapes and the journey through the sky gets rather eventful. This 1997 thriller was derided on release but a fast moving storyline and a manic turn from an unhinged Ray Liotta turns it into silly Saturday night fun. Brendan Gleeson turns up in an early Hollywood part and Lauren Holly makes for a heroine you'll want to see survive.

Denial: Saturday, RTÉ One @ Midnight

An American professor called Deborah Lipstadt faces an uphill battle when she's accused of defamation after she calls an opponent to her work a holocaust denier in her new book. This might sound like a dull and worthy Oscar bait but instead it's a gripping and timely look at the absurdities of legal systems and the people who twist them to their own ends. Rachel Weisz, Tom Wilkinson and Timothy Spall are all excellent.

Summertime: Sunday, BBC Two @ 00.55

France, the early 70's. Delphine is under pressure to marry but she's keeping the secret that she's gay from her farming parents. Until one day she meets Carole who introduces her to a way of life she never thought within her grasp. A beautiful looking and splendidly acted film about a dark period in a young life that starts in one place and ends rather differently. Izïa Higelin & Cécile de France both do wonderful work.

Clash Of The Titans: Sunday, BBC One @ 14.55

A Greek warrior by the name of Pegasus has annoyed the gods and now must literally face hell and high water in his efforts to save the woman he loves from a sacrificial death. Ignore the crappy 2010 cgi strewn remake, this 1981 adventure is the business. Filled with glorious effects work from Ray Harryhausen and a wicked cast that includes Harry Hamlin, Maggie Smith, Laurence Olivier and Ursula Andress, this is a perfect sunday afternoon watch. It may be a lil' too violent for the wee ones.

Moon: Sunday, Great! Movies @ 21.00

After spending three long years working all alone on the moon with only a robot for company, Sam is coming to the end of his trip. Then he has an accident and things get....well they get weird. Sam Rockwell does amazing work in a film that's a grand example of hard science fiction, a story that asks deep thoughtful questions about human isolation and alienation without pretension. A rare treat in this genre.

Metal Heart: Sunday, RTÉ One @ 21.30

Twin sisters Emma and Chantal could not be more different if they tried. Emma is quiet, confused about life and channels her energy into her music. Chantal is adored by all, loves a party and has her future all planned out. Hugh O'Conor's debut feature film is a charmer, a funny and heartfelt look at growing up. Some lovely Dublin locations and effective turns from Jordanne Jones, Aaron Heffernan and Moe Dunford ensure you'll like this.

Notorious: Monday, Talking Pictures TV @ 21.00

To atone for the sins of her father a woman called Alicia Huberman delves into the world of espionage to investigate nazis living in South America. Of course, being that this is a Hitchcock film, she falls for her government handler too. 75 years old this year and still as enjoyable as it ever was, this thriller starring Ingrid Bergman and Cary Grant is smooth as silk and full of tension, romantic and otherwise. Keep an eye out for one of the most famous kisses ever filmed.

Posse: Monday, TCM @ 23.05

A group of buffalo soldiers are home from war and weary from travel. As black cowboys they face hatred at every turn and surviving the wild west is a tough prospect but a quest for justice is keeping their fight alive. Mario Van Peeples directs and stars in this fine slice of western revisionism. It was not well received back in 1993 but it's a definitely a film worthy of re-evaluation. The cast makes it sing too with solid turns from Van Peeples, Blair Underwood and Tiny Lister.

Mommy: Tuesday, Film4 @ 01.15

Life is tough for Diane, she's looked down on in her job, her husband is gone and her teenage son is a constant source of stress in her life. Then two new neighbours arrive on the scene and dramatic change comes with them. Xavier Dolan's 2014 film is a harsh, troubling but deeply humane watch dotted with a surprising streak of humour. Anne Dorval, Antoine Olivier Pilon and Suzanne Clément do some wicked work here.

Lakeview Terrace: Tuesday, The Horror Channel @ 21.00

A newly married couple move into a quiet community and life is good. Their next door neighbour isn't one bit happy about the fact that they're an interracial couple though, and he's not quiet about sharing that fact. Samuel L. Jackson playing a bad guy is strange to see these days but he gets the job done well in an unsettling look at racial politics. Patrick Wilson and Kerry Washington do well as the couple in question.

The Untouchables: Wednesday, ITV4 @ 22.05

It's the time of prohibition and Al Capone. 1920's Chicago was a bloody place because of both and now treasury agent Eliot Ness is putting together a team to enforce one and take down the other. Brian De Palma's boys own adventure is a brilliant way to spend a couple of hours. Action packed, exciting, even genuinely affecting in places and all laced with a magnificent Ennio Morricone soundtrack. Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Sean Connery and Andy Garcia all add to the mix.

Run Silent, Run Deep: Thursday, Film4 @ 11.00

Commander Richardson is obsessed with revenge and his men are worried. Years before the submarine he was on was scuttled by a Japanese destroyer and now he has a chance for payback and his obsession is risking the men below him. A thoughtful film about the shades of gray that exist in wartime and the moralities involved. Great performances from Clark Gable, Burt Lancaster and Brad Dexter keep things moving nicely.

Man Of Aran: Friday, Talking Pictures TV @ 01.00

Life on Ireland's Aran islands has always been a tough proposition and this 87 year old docudrama shows us what living there was like in a pre electrical era. Yes, yes, we all know a lot of what's shown onscreen has been shown to be fictional since but it's still an affecting, almost poetic look at a way of life long gone that's packed with some astounding imagery.

Out Of Sight: Friday, BBC One @ 22.35

A prison escape goes awry when Jack, a prisoner, bumps into Karen, a US Marshall and both become instantly smitten. What chance has a relationship when both parties are at odds with each other? Steven Soderbergh's romance/comedy/drama/thriller is one of the best films of the 1990's. A perfect amalgamation of star power and story. It's a joy. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have never been better while Don Cheadle, Steve Zahn and Ving Rhames offer memorable support.

Amy: Friday, Channel 4 @ 23.00

A feature length documentary about the wild and at times sordid life of chanteuse Amy Winehouse and the events leading up to her tragic death in 2011 aged 27. The format is the usual talking heads one but a lash of home video clips and interviews with her family and friends turn this into a deeply personal and upsetting watch that will grip you even when you know how her story ends. A true cautionary tale.

