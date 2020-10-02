Limerick radio station wired and ready to broadcast to global audience

STUDENT radio station Wired FM, located at Mary Immaculate College and Limerick Institute of Technology, has been selected as the Irish representative for the 10th Annual World College Radio Day which takes place this Friday.

As part of the 24-hour global marathon, the station will broadcast a one-hour radio programme from MIC to listeners around the world.

To celebrate Irish student radio and all that Limerick has to offer, the programme, presented by students from MIC and LIT, will showcase the vibrant arts and music scene in Limerick.

Manager of Wired FM, Ray Burke, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be selected as the Irish representatives for the World College Radio Day marathon! It feels like the perfect way to mark Wired FM’s 25th birthday, which falls this college year.

“We had a lot of stuff planned to mark that milestone that we have had to rethink because of Covid-19, so this is a really nice boost. We’re particularly happy with the primetime slot that will have us broadcast in the late afternoon in central Europe, and at peak morning listening time in the US,” he said.

The theme for the 10th Annual World College Radio Day 2020 is Global Solidarity Rocks.

“Now more than ever there is a need for all of us to come together and help one another through these tough times. World College Radio Day will celebrate the contribution of young people as creators of innovative content and unite college radio stations from over 30 countries around the world to bring awareness to the work and value they bring to the broadcasting medium,” said Ray.

For the past 25 years, Wired FM has provided an accessible platform for new music and new voices, while also serving to create an awareness of the student community in the region.

For final year Bachelor of Arts student, Vanessa Flood, Wired FM’s involvement in World College Radio Day is an excellent opportunity to broadcast to a global audience.

The Limerick native, who is studying Media & Communications Studies and English Language & Literature at MIC Limerick, was also selected to take part in the #AskBret PR campaign for World College Radio Day, which was kicked off with a question from Vanessa.

“Since I have become part of the team at Wired FM, it has given me so many great opportunities from producing my own weekly show to being a part of the #AskBret campaign and now having the opportunity to participate in the special broadcast for World College Radio Day. I would highly recommend any student who has an interest in media and particularly in radio to get involved with Wired FM or their college radio station. Not only do you get valuable experience, but it is also such a great way to meet new people,” she said.

The global marathon programme is just one part of a specially produced schedule on Wired FM to be broadcast on World College Radio Day.

Throughout the day, various programmes will explore the theme of solidarity through discussion and music, including a specially curated programme of Limerick music for the International Music Exchange.

“This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the best artists from our hometown with college stations around the world,” said Ray Burke.

Some of the Limerick artists that will feature on the show include Denise Chaila, Post Punk Podge, Murli, God Knows, Windings, Theme Tune Boy, We Come in Pieces, and Hazey Haze, as well as other artists from Limerick hip hop record label, PX Music.

Normal programming on Wired FM will commence on Monday, October 5 and the station is currently accepting applications for new recruits to cover current affairs, arts, Irish language programming, student issues, sport, entertainment, specialist music and more.

“There're a lot of reasons to get involved in Wired FM. It’s a fantastic social network and you get to be part of an enthusiastic and like-minded team. If you’d like to work in broadcasting or become a journalist in the future, the experience and skills you will pick up by volunteering at Wired FM along the way are invaluable. It can also enhance other areas of your studies or interests, and most importantly, it’s a lot of fun,” said Ray.



Wired FM transmits from Monday to Friday between 9am to 9pm on 99.9FM.

An online application form for volunteers is available at wiredfm.ie or by emailing manager@wiredfm.ie