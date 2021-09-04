16 films for you to watch on TV this week

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days.

Here are 16 to choose from....enjoy!

The Wolf Of Wall Street: Saturday, RTÉ2 @ 21.00

Jordan Belfort was a scumbag who ripped people off all over America in the 1980's and 90's selling ropey shares. Amazingly Martin Scorsese has managed to turn his story into an extremely funny and compulsively watchable tale about the dangers of capitalism and egotism. Leonardo DiCaprio is on fire in the lead role and gets great backing from Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill and John Bernthal. This is not for the easily offended. Seriously.

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day: Saturday, TG4 @ 21.40

In post war London Miss Pettigrew has just lost her job as a governess and takes up a new position working for a famous American actress. Chalk and cheese is a term that comes to mind in a witty and bubbly take on the 83 year old novel of the same name. It nails it's period setting too but the film's real strength comes from the central pairing of Frances McDormand and Amy Adams with both actors fully displaying the skills that have made them famous.

The Running Man: Saturday, Great! Movies Classic @ 23.15

The year is 2017. Criminals are butchered by professional killers for the entertainment of the masses and Ben Richards, framed for a crime he most certainly didn't commit isn't going to let his death earn a TV show ratings. An intelligent, humorous, brutal and prescient tale from the pen of Stephen King. Add in Arnold Schwarzeneggar, some memorable one liners and a fun turn from Richard Dawson as the villain of the piece and you have a grand ol' Saturday evening watch.

I Remember You: Sunday, BBC Two @ 01.20

When an elderly woman is found murdered outside a church in Iceland a policewoman connects her death to an older case. Meanwhile a married couple have having an unusual time with their new business venture. Dual plotlines intertwine in a satisfying manner in a unique slice of neo noir/horror movie. There's plenty of cliche but you won't have a clue where the story is headed. Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson is a fine lead.

Three Identical Strangers: Sunday, Channel 4 @ 23.00

Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran are triplets who were separated at birth and 19 years later Bobby and Edward met by pure chance in college. A meeting that Robert caught on a news report. This 2018 documentary that once again proves the maxim that truth is stranger than fiction. A surreal story about nature/nurture that's more enjoyable and surprising than you'd imagine.

Garage: Sunday, RTÉ One @ 23.15

Josie lives a slow and solitary life in a small village in Offaly. One day a chance of friendship rears it's head but it doesn't take long for things to go sideways. Pat Shortt is a revelation in Lenny Abrahamson's quietly devastating tale of rural isolation. It sounds grim but it's a painfully real film that deserves to be seen. Anne-Marie Duff plays one of Josie's few friends and offers some respite from the darkness.

Ministry Of Fear: Monday, Film4 @ 12.40

England. WW2. A man has just been freed from an asylum and an innocent trip to a country fair to clear his head sees him on the run from nazi's and risking his life all because of a few pounds of flour, butter and sugar. Fritz Lang's novel adapted from a Graham Greene book is a strange one, the usual noir trappings are here but Lang embues it will a chilling, trippy quality too, making it all the more memorable. Ray Milland and Marjorie Reynolds work well together.

United 93: Monday, TG4 @ 21.30

On the 11th of September 2001 a plane left Newark international airport heading west for San Francisco. It didn't reach it's destination. Paul Greengrass's real time docudrama is a terrifying couple of hours, pieced together from evidence and phonecalls made by frightened passengers as the plane was taken over by terrorists. An upsetting but powerful story. Corey Johnson and Cheyenne Jackson stand out.

Mickey And The Bear: Monday, Film4 @ 22.50

An 18 year old girl should be out living life to the fullest but instead she's caught taking care of her veteran father who's been hopelessly damaged by his experiences abroad and his addictions to drink and drugs. An opportunity comes along for her to get out but will she take it? A tough look at addiction, PTSD and the ties that bind us together. Superlative acting from James Badge Dale and Camila Marrone will get you through the story's darker moments.

The Fisher King: Wednesday, Great! Movies Classic @ 22.00

Jack, a former radio shock jock who fell from grace following a tragedy, is having a long, dark night of the soul when he meets Parry, a homeless man on a mythical mission. The two become fast friends. Terry Gilliam's 1991 comedy drama is a rare treat, odd at first but once you grasp it's rhythm's you'll be swept away with it all. Jeff Bridges, Robin Williams and an Oscar winning Mercedes Ruehl do affecting work.

I Am Not A Witch: Wednesday, Film4 @ 23.15

In a remote Zambian village a small girl called Shula is accused of witchcraft. The laws are strict and her young age doesn't matter. It's rare an African film appears on TV and this one is a strong introduction to African cinema & a culture mostly alien to western audiences. It's a harsh watch about female subjugation but also a very humane one and surprisingly in places it may even make you laugh. Little Maggie Mulubwa is wonderful in the lead role.

8 Mile: Wednesday, ITV4 @ 23.45

Detroit, 2002, a kip. There's only one way out of the misery and the soul crushing work; Jimmy Rabbit knows it, he has the words but will he have the guts to use them. Curtis Hanson's dark drama is brought to life by a surprising turn from Eminem and it's rap battle sequences will electrify you for days afterwards. The backing cast of Anthony Mackey, Kim Basinger, and the late Brittany Murphy do solid work also.

Been So Long: Thursday, Film4 @ 01.20

Simone doesn't get out much these days. Her daughter is sick and she's a caring mother. But a rare night out with friends sounds promising and gets better when she meets Raymond. But might he be trouble? Michaela Cole who was amazing last year in I May Destroy You is a charming & well drawn lead in this likable London set musical drama. A subplot about a dangerous young man feels wedged in but the main story is so good you won't care.

The Bay: Thursday, The Horror Channel @ 02.40

The citizens of a waterfront town on Chesapeake bay have come down with a mysterious illness and experts are worried that something microbial in the water is poisoning them. Little do they know there's something far scarier lurking below the surface. A rare found footage film that works, where the framing device doesn't feel gimmicky and for once adds to a story laced with tension and terror. Kether Donohue is a likable lead.

The Horror of Dracula: Friday, Talking Pictures TV @ 21.00

The Prince of Darkness has had his sanctuary disturbed and so sets out to prey on the loved ones of his attacker. Only one man, Dr Van Helsing, can stand up to him. Hammer Horror's 1958 take on the legend of Dracula is a magnificent film. Unsettling, sensual, beautiful looking and after 60 years, still startlingly scary in places. Two superlative performances from Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing seal the deal.

Jagged Edge: Friday, RTÉ One @ 23.30

A woman is murdered and her husband finds himself the main suspect despite proclaiming himself innocent. A modern day film noir starring the always reliable Jeff Bridges and Glenn Close as the lawyer who defends him in court plus Robert Loggia who's very amusing in a supporting role. A scary, tense and twisty thriller that mightn't keep you guessing but you'll certainly be stuck to it. Perfect late night viewing.

