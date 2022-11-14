Ireland issue injury update ahead of Australia Autumn Series fixture

Munster Rugby and Ireland out-half Joey Carbery
THE Ireland rugby squad reassembled in national camp on Sunday evening following the 35-17 victory over Fiji in the second game of the Nations Series.
This Saturday evening, Ireland face Dave Rennie’s Australia in a sold-out Aviva Stadium, 8pm, live on Virgin Media/Amazon Prime.
Out-half Joey Carbery has been ruled out of the meeting with the Wallabies. The playmaker will complete the return to play protocols at Munster Rugby following his removal on Saturday for a HIA in the meeting with Fiji.
Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring issue will rule him out of this week’s game against Australia, and he will continue his rehab at Leinster.
Jimmy O’Brien will complete the HIA process today and is expected to be available to train tomorrow.
The players who picked up knocks against South Africa – Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan – will be monitored across the early part of the week and re-integrated into training according to their individual management plans.
Joe McCarthy returns to the squad having completed his return to play protocols.
Bundee Aki, who has trained with the squad for the past few weeks, is now available for selection having completed his suspension and the coaching intervention programme.
Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series:
Backs (15)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 40 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 6 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 1 cap
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 22 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 24 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 8 caps
Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) *
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 2 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 109 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
Forwards (21)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 26 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 35 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 32 caps
Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 22 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 62 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 120 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 30 caps
Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) 1 cap
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) *
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 88 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthains) 1 cap
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 12 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps
*denotes uncapped player
Bank of Ireland Nations Series Fixtures:
Ireland v Australia
Saturday 19th November, Aviva Stadium, KO 20:00
