Munster Rugby's comeback in vain as Ulster prevail at Thomond Park

MUNSTER Rugby fell to their fifth defeat in seven United Rugby Championship fixtures this season when succumbing 15-14 to interprovincial rivals Ulster in front of an official attendance of 15260 at a wet Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Munster' produced a resilient second half display after falling 12 points in arrears at half-time, 3-15. However, their improved second half showing only yielded a losing bonus point as Ulster recorded their first win at Thomond Park in eight years.

Munster have lost their last five fixtures against fellow Irish provinces their worst run in such fixtures since the mid 1980’s.

Ulster's maul proved a potent weapon on a wet night as the visitors earned two tries from that facet of their game.

Dan McFarland’s Ulster side did all their scoring in the first half, James Hume adding a late five-pointer onto maul tries from Jordi Murphy and Tom Stewart for their 12-point interval lead.

Munster had produced a disjointed performance up to that point, but they absorbed Malakai Fekitoa’s sin-binning and Jack Crowley took his tally to three penalties.

Crucially, the post prevented the Munster fly-half from converting Shane Daly’s 66th-minute score and the hosts were unable to avoid a third interprovincial defeat of the current season.

Munster are now in 12th place in the URC table ahead of a break in action in the competition.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley, Shane Daly, Malakai Fekitoa, Rory Scannell, Patrick Campbell, Jack Crowley, Paddy Patterson, Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Eoin O'Connor, Jack O'Donoghue (Capt), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Evan O'Connell, Cian Hurley, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Simon Zebo.

ULSTER: Stewart Moore, Ben Moxham, James Hume, Luke Marshall, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak, Andy Warwick, Tom Stewart, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt), Sam Carter, David McCann, Sean Reffell, Duane Vermeulen. Replacements: John Andrew, Rory Sutherland, Gareth Milasinovich, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Angus Curtis, Craig Gilroy.

REFEREE: Frank Murphy (IRFU)