Treaty Utd host Waterford FC in promotion play-off at Markets Field

TREATY United will host Waterford FC in their SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion play-off semi-final first leg at the Markets Field on tonight, Wednesday, October 26, at 7.45pm.

Treaty's play-off opponents were confirmed on Friday night after the final series of regular season fixtures in the First Division.

Tommy Barrett's much-changed Treaty United side suffered a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Wexford in their final regular season game at the Markets Field.

Second-placed Waterford set up their play-off meeting with fifth-placed Treaty United on the back of their 4-2 home victory over Athlone Town on Friday.

Following this Wednesday night's promotion semi-final first leg at the Markets Field, Treaty will then travel to the RSC to face Waterford in the second leg on Saturday night next, October 29 at 7.45pm. The second promotion play-off semi-final will see third-placed Galway United face Longford Town who claimed a fourth-placed finish.

Should Treaty come through their semi-final this week, they would be involved in the First Division play-off final which is scheduled for the weekending November 6.

The winner of this tie will then play the team that finishes ninth in the Premier Division a week later to determine which side plays in the Premier Division in 2023.