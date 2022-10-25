IRFU issues positive injury update on Munster Rugby players ahead of November internationals

THE IRFU confirmed this Tuesday that Munster Rugby out-half Joey Carbery, who picked up a shoulder injury in the province's URC defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium last weekend, will train fully with the Ireland squad this week.

The IRFU also revealed that a number of players will be reintegrated to training this week, including Munster Rugby's Tadhg Beirne who has been sidelined with an adductor issue, as well as his provincial team mate Calvin Nash who has recovered from a 'dead' leg.

Jamison Gibson Park (hamstring), Hugo Keenan (abdomen) and Jacob Stockdale (ankle) are also due to be reintegrated to training this week.

Both Munster Rugby captain Peter O'Mahony (neck) and Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong (ankle) will complete their rehab programmes and train later this week.

Munster Rugby scrum-half Craig Casey (groin) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) will continue their rehab this week.

The Ireland squad assembled in Carton House on Monday evening and commenced preparations for the upcoming Bank of Ireland Nations Series this morning at the IRFU High Performance Centre in west Dublin.

Players named in the ‘A’ Panel for the game against the All Blacks XV at the RDS on Friday 4th November, will remain with their provinces this week to play in the Round 7 of the URC. Tickets for the Ireland ‘A’ fixture against the All Blacks XV are available from Ticketmaster.ie.

The Ulster contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell returned from South Africa last night. They will be managed over the coming days following the recent gastro issues experienced by the Ulster squad.