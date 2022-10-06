Search

06 Oct 2022

Q&A: Why was Eubank-Benn fight postponed and what happens next?

Q&A: Why was Eubank-Benn fight postponed and what happens next?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 9:14 PM

Conor Benn’s grudge match against Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday has been postponed due to his positive drugs test.

Here the PA news agency examines the current situation.

What has happened?

Fight preparations were thrown into turmoil when it was revealed on Wednesday that a number of weeks ago Benn had retuned an adverse finding for the banned substance clomiphene in a test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA). The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) responded by declaring the fight “prohibited”, but co-promoters Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing have been lobbying behind the scenes to have the fight staged as scheduled. On Thursday afternoon they conceded defeat.

What is clomiphene?

A fertility drug, clomiphene has the capacity to significantly elevate testosterone levels in men. It is banned in and out of competition. Benn was 146.5lbs when he crushed Chris van Heerden in April and was due to fight Eubank at the catchweight of 157lbs.

Was postponing the right decision?

Having called off the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn said: “I hope you feel that the correct action has been taken.” It was the only course of action – the question is why did it take so long? While Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing attempted to salvage the contest, boxing’s battered reputation was being picked apart by the mere consideration of allowing a fighter who has tested positive to enter the ring.

What happens now?

An immediate refund has been promised to fans who have paid for tickets, pointing to the prospect of the fight being rescheduled overseas, possibly in Abu Dhabi or Germany. Hearn is determined for it to go ahead and both fighters want the pay day and the opportunity to continue their fathers’ rivalry from the early 1990s.

Could Benn be in trouble?

Benn is likely to face a disciplinary hearing at the BBBofC and possibly UK Anti-Doping, but legal action could delay that in time for him to fight elsewhere. The 26-year-old is not currently suspended, a point Hearn has repeatedly made.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media