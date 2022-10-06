Hannibal Mejbri could benefit as Birmingham consider changes for Robins clash

Birmingham boss John Eustace must decide whether to make changes for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City on Saturday.

Eustace named an unchanged squad in midweek but saw his side slip to a disappointing loss against managerless Middlesbrough.

He introduced 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri as a half-time substitute for Juninho Bacuna so the on-loan Manchester United teenager could be in line for a start.

Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Przemyslaw Placheta, Gary Gardner and George Friend have all been missing recently.

Bristol City will be without defender Kal Naismith.

He is expected to be ruled out for around 10 days with the calf injury that forced him off during Tuesday’s draw with Coventry but Timm Klose could return in his place after a knee problem and personal issues back home in Switzerland.

Fellow defender Tomas Kalas is also nearing a return after groin and knee problems while Matty James (groin), Kane Wilson (knee) and long-term absentee Ayman Benarous (knee) are set to remain sidelined.

Midfielder Alex Scott returns from a one-match ban but Joe Williams must serve the same suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season.