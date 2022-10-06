Search

06 Oct 2022

Otis Khan pushing to play full 90 minutes when Grimsby take on Crawley

Otis Khan pushing to play full 90 minutes when Grimsby take on Crawley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 2:53 PM

Otis Khan will hope to get a full 90 minutes in midfield as Grimsby chase their first home win of the Sky Bet League Two season when Crawley visit Blundell Park on Saturday.

The former Leyton Orient man followed up his full debut against Carlisle last month with an hour in the middle of the park at Salford, where the Mariners forced a 1-1 draw last weekend thanks to on-loan Burnley forward Lewis Richardson’s first professional goal.

Niall Maher can expect to keep his place after helping to deny the Ammies all three points with a strong showing in the Grimsby backline following a limited start to life with the Lincolnshire club due to an injury picked up in pre-season.

Goalkeeper Jamie Pardington, recently signed on a short-term contract as back-up to Max Crocombe, was on the bench at the Peninsula Stadium and will be available again.

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy is desperate for a result that will relieve some of the pressure growing on him after securing only one win from the Red Devils’ first 11 league games.

Liverpool loanee James Balagizi, who has scored three goals so far, is pushing to line up in midfield again after missing the home defeat by Stevenage following his return from international duty with England Under-20s.

Joel Lynch made it through 87 minutes against Boro after returning from injury and could keep his place against Grimsby, while fellow defender Dion Conroy will look to be involved having resumed training after a month’s absence with a muscle problem.

Tobi Omole (knee) is sidelined for the foreseeable future, with the West Sussex side now in the relegation zone with an inferior goal difference to 22nd-placed Colchester.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media