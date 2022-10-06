Portsmouth hope to have Joe Pigott available for Fleetwood clash

Portsmouth striker Joe Pigott should be available for the visit of Fleetwood on Saturday.

Pigott, who is on loan from Ipswich, returned to the starting line-up against Aston Villa Under-21s in midweek but was taken off before half-time as he was struggling with a chest infection.

Boss Danny Cowley made 10 changes to his side for Tuesday night, with Joe Morrell and Josh Koroma getting minutes under their belts.

Forward Jayden Reid (hamstring) and midfielder Louis Thompson (broken leg) remain on the sidelines.

Scott Brown is unlikely to make many changes to his Fleetwood side after they picked up their third league win of the season at Burton in midweek.

Toto Nsiala went off midway through the second half and his replacement, fellow defender Michael Devlin, was also forced off before the end.

Midfielder Carl Johnston will hope to feature having been an unused substitute in the last two league games.

Defender Darnell Johnson is still recovering from an Achilles injury.