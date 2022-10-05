Search

05 Oct 2022

Prince of Wales visits St George’s Park for National Football Centre anniversary

Prince of Wales visits St George’s Park for National Football Centre anniversary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 5:41 PM

The Prince of Wales met England manager Gareth Southgate during a visit to St George’s Park to mark the National Football Centre’s 10th anniversary.

Southgate is finalising preparations for next month’s World Cup and William, who is president of the Football Association, spent 15 minutes in private with the Three Lions boss.

William also watched training sessions involving the England men’s senior deaf team and the England men’s powerchair development squad and met girls and boys from community clubs, plus the England representatives at this year’s Street Child World Cup.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “St George’s Park continues to deliver on the vision we set out 10 years ago to provide consistent world class support for our England teams.

“Since St George’s Park opened, our teams have won 12 tournaments, and we are confident that our best-in-class facilities, coaching and learning will support more success for future generations.

“Our investment supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Sport England and the National Lottery continues to drive success for the English game.”

St George’s Park, which opened in 2012, hosts over 80 England team camps a year across men’s and women’s seniors, development and para squads, which benefit from the state-of-the-art pitches and strength and conditioning gym.

Facilities within the National Football Centre include cryotherapy, hydrotherapy and physiotherapy suites and a performance studio.

St George’s Park is also home to England Football Learning – the FA’s education arm – which offers grassroots coaching courses and supports the development of coaches within the professional game.

St George’s Park has hosted over 2,000 elite teams across multiple sports, including the likes of Barcelona, Benfica and Marseille, plus England’s cricket and rugby union teams.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media