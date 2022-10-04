Harvey MacAdam fires Fleetwood to win at Burton

Harvey MacAdam’s goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton.

Victory for Scott Brown’s side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday’s late home defeat to Barnsley.

The home side started brightly, looking to build on Saturday’s first home win of the season against Forest Green and Davis Keillor-Dunn twice tested Town keeper Jay Lynch while Burton skipper John Brayford rattled the crossbar with a close-range header.

Keillor-Dunn also had strong shouts for a penalty turned away when he was brought down in the area by a combination of Lewis Warrington and Toto Nsiala.

Fleetwood weathered the early pressure and found their feet with Shaun Rooney and Admiral Muskwe both failing to find the target before MacAdam finished confidently from the right-hand side of the box.

Substitute Callum Morton twice failed to put Fleetwood two to the good in the second half, firstly forcing a good stop from Ben Garratt at close range before racing through and round the Burton keeper only to fire wide of an open goal.