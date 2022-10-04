Search

05 Oct 2022

Danny Johnson strikes as Walsall end wait for win against Northampton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 10:45 PM

Danny Johnson’s ninth goal of the season ended Walsall’s 12-match winless run in all competitions as the Saddlers edged out Northampton 1-0 at the Bescot Stadium.

Johnson’s header settled a lacklustre affair as the striker nodded home from six yards out on 37 minutes after Ryan Haynes inadvertently put Brandon Comley’s free-kick back into the danger zone.

Isaac Hutchinson had a chance to double the home side’s lead just two minutes into the second half when he burst into the box as Lee Burge beat away the midfielder’s powerful effort.

Northampton almost drew level from a well-worked free-kick as Marc Leonard’s goalbound shot from distance was deflected behind by Comley.

Walsall should have wrapped up the win on 78 minutes when substitute Tom Knowles was slipped in by Hutchinson and raced into the box only for Burge to make a stunning save low down to his left.

The Cobblers missed the chance to go top as their five-match winning run came to a disappointing end in the West Midlands whilst Walsall picked up their first victory since August.

