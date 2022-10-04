Limerick District League lower division junior soccer round-up

Limerick District League Round-Up:

In the Premier A League, Kilmallock and Hyde Rgs recorded big wins to join Newport and Geraldines in a four way lead at the top of the table.

Hyde Rgs A had a surprisingly big win over Corbally Utd with scores from Dylan O’Neill 2, Alex Kiely, Evan Shine, Dylan Bourke and Nathan Walsh.

Kilmallock also hit six courtesy of Jack McGuire 2, Bjorn Downes 2, Mark Hayes and Kyle Tierney at home to Murroe for whom Drew McLean replied.

Just behind the leaders are Fairview Rgs B who also netted six in their game with Cappamore. Paudie Walsh 2, Craig Madigan 2, Shane O'Brien and Leon Johnson were the marksmen.

In Division 1A there were wins for the top three. Leaders Caherdavin Celtic hit Castle Rvs for seven.

Cian O'Rahilly scored a hat trick while Nick O'Connell, Cathal O'Connell, Brian Shorten and Kevin McNamara also obliged.

Eoghan Killian, Byron Fitzgerald, Jeff Mannion and Rory Phelan netted for second placed Regional at Holycross while Summerville beat Knockainey in a high scoring game.

Padraig Barron 2 and Nick Hayes scored for the home side but scores from Shane Power 2, Craig Reddan, Emanuel Alfred, Evan O'Grady and Jonathan McMahon did the damage.

Star Rvs made it four wins in a row when beating Southend thanks to scores from Eoin O'Regan 2, Brian Purcell, James Lyons, Frank Hogan, Jordon Guerin and Adam McInerney

In Division 1B, leaders Caherconlish were held by bottom side Glenview Rvs. Caherconlish scorers were Eric Carr, Shane Byrne and Dave Corbett while Sean Keane 2 and Josh Page replied for Rovers.

Denis Brophy netted for Janesboro B but goals from Kevin Moran, Paul Scales and an own goal gave Parkville a good 3-1 win.

A Lee Carey brace gave Patrickswell the points against Shelbourne for whom Dave Hanrahan replied.

Division 2A Leaders, Nenagh B recorded a 4-0 win at Athlunkard Villa B to move a point clear of Aisling at the top of the table with a game less played. A superb hat trick from Diarmuid Fitzpatrick paved the way for their latest win with Liam Maher also scoring.

Division 2B leaders Croom hit Dromore Celtic for six to stay top. AJ Moloney 2, Aidan Morrissey, Jamie Greaves, Dylan Murphy and Dan Lucey were on the mark while Pike Rvs B are just a point back after a tougher bout with Hyde Rgs B.

Pat Keane, Jamie Coyle, Mick Lipper and Jamie Hogan scored for Pike while Ger Nash, Noel Shanahan and an own goal made up Hyde’s tally.

Brazuca United took over top spot in Division 3A following a 7-2 win over Newtown Rovers. Lucas Silva scored four to bring his tally for the season to 17. Guilherme Augusto with two and Samuel Asante also scored for the winners.

In the FAI Youth Cup Kilfrush beat Dromore Utd 6-3 thanks to scores from Josh Sheedy 3, James O'Sullivan 2 and Jack Naughton.

In Munster action Aisling proved too strong for Cals hitting seven without reply. There were two apiece for Donnacha Hogan and Alex Fox. Alex Keating, Aaron Moffat and David Moloney also scored.

Pallasgreen beat Shelbourne 5-2. Tom Guinnane scored both for Shels.

Newport moved to the top of the Youth Division Two league following a big win over a young Regional XI. Shane Flanagan was tormentor-in-chief with three goals, Ciaran Carey, Joe Shanahan and Eoghan Flynn claimed two apiece.











