03 Oct 2022

Swindon captain Angus MacDonald out for weeks with dislocated collar bone

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 4:01 PM

Swindon will be without captain Angus MacDonald for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Newport.

Centre-half MacDonald dislocated his collar bone in the weekend defeat to Northampton and will be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Fellow defender Mathieu Baudry missed the clash with the Cobblers due to illness but is fit again and will likely come in for MacDonald.

Midfielder Saidou Khan is available again after serving a one-match suspension following his dismissal at Grimsby.

Scot Bennett returns from suspension for Newport.

The midfielder missed County’s impressive victory over Leyton Orient at the weekend after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Carlisle.

Newport must assess midfielder Hayden Lindley, striker Will Evans and defender Declan Drysdale, who were all forced off against Orient.

Thierry Nevers (back) missed out against Orient while captain Matty Dolan (ankle) and forward Offrande Zanzala (hamstring) remain sidelined.

