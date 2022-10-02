Search

03 Oct 2022

England’s Charley Hull triumphs in Texas to end six-year wait for LPGA title

02 Oct 2022 11:54 PM

England’s Charley Hull ended a six-year wait for a second LPGA Tour title on Sunday by holding off the challenge of Xiyu Lin at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

Hull’s eight birdies and just one bogey took her to 17 under par overall, although there was almost a late twist as Lin eagled the penultimate hole to move to within one stroke.

But the Chinese was wayward with a 20ft birdie putt on the last which, had it gone in, would have forced a play-off after Hull settled for par, having moments earlier missed a tougher chance at a gain.

The 26-year-old was sprayed with champagne and hugged by compatriot Georgia Hall on the 18th green after clinching victory – her first on the LPGA circuit since prevailing at the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2016.

Hull was delighted to share the moment with Hall, the 2018 Open champion, telling a press conference afterwards: “It was just really cool.

“After seeing her win the British Open, it kind of spurs you on and it’s good how we can push each other. We hang out a lot off the golf course so it’s just good.”

Hull becomes just the sixth English golfer to record two or more LPGA Tour victories, joining Hall, Laura Davies, Alison Nicholas, Trish Johnson and Karen Stupples.

While it is her first win this year, she has made 12 of 17 cuts and this was her fifth top-10 finish, including a tie for third at the Amundi Evian Championship in France in July.

Hull said: “I feel very proud of myself. I’ve got my confidence up and now I can’t wait to play more and hopefully get some wins in.

“I feel like I know what it takes to get a win now, I’ve kind of reminded myself. I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait.”

