Search

01 Oct 2022

Steve Eyre focused on his club’s success as Doncaster beat former side Rochdale

Steve Eyre focused on his club’s success as Doncaster beat former side Rochdale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 7:24 PM

Former Rochdale manager Steve Eyre insisted the delight at beating his former club 2-1 was fuelled by a desire for Doncaster success above his own personal satisfaction.

Eyre was disappointed not to be given more time when he was sacked just six months into his tenure at Spotland in 2011 after a run of just four wins out of 21 games when the club was in League One.

Over a decade later he returned as assistant manager to Gary McSheffrey with Doncaster and helped orchestrate a victory which saw Dale return to the bottom of the table.

“It’s not really about getting one over on my former team – maybe for five minutes as the referee blew the final whistle it felt great – but it was about the team. I thought it was a really hard-working team performance,” said Eyre.

“Coming into the game the obvious thing was that Rochdale were bottom of the Football League, what was less obvious was why.

“We had to do a lot of research into their weaknesses and our manager did that superbly through the week. The lads executed the gameplan superbly and we could have been 2-0 up after five minutes and 4-1 up by half time.

“It’s a great win for us because we believe Rochdale will improve. Jim Bentley is a great, experienced manager – a lad I’ve know since he was a teenager as an apprentice at Manchester City.

“So I expect Rochdale to improve and to get them today and win was good for us.”

Rovers had two great chances in the opening five minutes, Dale fullback Femi Seriki blocking George Miller’s shot and then Miller firing wide when presented with an empty net after a hashed clearance from goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell.

Kieran Agard fired the visitors in front when he converted Kyle Knoyle’s cross on 38 minutes, but Dale levelled on 44 minutes when Scott Quigley headed home Liam Kelly’s cross.

Dale started the second half on top and went close with an Abraham Odoh header. But Miller clinched the win for Rovers on 69 minutes, collecting Knoyle’s delivery and slipping a neat finish between O’Donnell’s legs.

Rochdale boss Jim Bentley said: “When you’re coming into the game off the back of two wins and you’re looking to build a bit of momentum and confidence, from the first whistle today we looked shaky, nervy.

“We’d gone through clips showing the players the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition and one of them things was Miller spinning in behind – we could have been two goals down inside five minutes.

“He put that nervous edge in us and we looked jittery throughout, nervous with the ball, we weren’t brave enough and played in bubbles.

“I’ve said to the players, there’s no place in football for feeling sorry for yourself.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media