Koby Arthur and Ashley Nathaniel-George help Maidenhead stun Chesterfield

Goals from Koby Arthur and Ashley Nathaniel-George saw struggling Maidenhead stun Vanarama National league leaders Chesterfield at the Technique Stadium.
The Spireites went into the game with five wins from their last six starts but it was their lowly opponents who struck first when Arthur fired past Lucas Covolan on the stroke of half-time.
It got better for the visitors, still smarting from last week’s home loss to Gateshead, when Nathaniel-George doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half.
The out-of-sorts hosts rallied and only a brilliant save from Maidenhead keeper Daniel Gyollai prevented Darren Oldaker’s free-kick from finding the bottom corner.
Tyrone Williams did manage to reduce the deficit deep into stoppage time but it was not enough to prevent the visitors heading home with a well-deserved win.
