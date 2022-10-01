Sub Andy Williams uses his head late on to earn Walsall a point at Stockport

A late equaliser from substitute Andy Williams saw Walsall snatch a 1-1 draw at Stockport in Sky Bet League Two.
The result leaves Walsall 17th, just two places above Stockport, as the hosts failed to take a golden opportunity to move up the table.
The Hatters looked the most dangerous at Edgeley Park, with the first half played mostly in Walsall’s half.
After 26 minutes of pressure, captain Paddy Madden headed home to give the hosts the lead.
A floating cross from Ollie Crankshaw reached Madden at the back post and he found the net powerfully off the underside of the crossbar.
Stockport almost doubled their lead when Will Collar’s shot from just outside the six-yard box went over, following a low cross from Connor Evans.
Walsall, who registered just three shots on target, earned a point when Williams got across his man to head home Danny Cashman’s corner at the near post – to the delight of a travelling support of more than 1,200 in the 8,805 crowd.
