Ryan Loft snatches Bristol Rovers a point at Exeter

Ryan Loft grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as Bristol Rovers snatched a 2-2 Sky Bet League One draw in an entertaining West Country derby at Exeter.
Rovers created the first chance of the day when Aaron Collins latched onto a mistake by Josh Key and advanced forward, but he curled a shot just wide from 25 yards.
Exeter were struggling to create anything of note, despite seeing plenty of the ball, while both teams struggled against a strong, swirling wind.
However, Rovers went in front after 62 minutes when Collins rolled the ball across the face of goal and John Marquis fired in at the back post.
Exeter equalised after 71 minutes when Jack Sparkes was hauled down by Anthony Evans as he tried to let the ball go out for a corner and Jevani Brown drilled home the penalty.
The Grecians went 2-1 in front in the 82nd minute when Brown lobbed the ball forward, James Belshaw came racing from his goal and missed the ball completely and Sam Nombe ran the ball into an empty goal.
However, Rovers equalised in the second minute of time added on when the ball was stood up to the back post by Sylvester Jasper and Loft headed past Jamal Blackman from six yards for a share of the spoils.
