Colchester opt for ex-Wycombe midfielder Matt Bloomfield as new head coach

Colchester have announced the appointment of Matt Bloomfield as their new head coach.
Bloomfield heads to Essex having been first-team coach at Wycombe under Gareth Ainsworth.
The former Ipswich and Wycombe midfielder, who captained the Chairboys to promotion from League One, replaces Wayne Brown after he was sacked as manager earlier this month.
Bloomfield takes over a side fourth bottom of League Two, with just one win, and will be involved for Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.
Colchester sporting director Dmitri Halajko said on the club website: “We had a long and detailed recruitment process and we had an outstanding candidate in Matt.
“His values, football knowledge and expertise of ‘how to win’ really impressed us during the process and aligned with our vision.
“I welcome Matt to the club and can’t wait to start working with him.
“Matt will be involved in helping the team on Saturday to go and get three points away at AFC Wimbledon.”
Mike Walsh, Team Leader CSMT, Michael Lacey, Chair Mid-West Regional Drug and Alcohol Forum, Sgt. Shane Davern and Helen Ryan, Co-Ordinator Mid-West Regional Drug and Alcohol Forum|PICTURE: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.