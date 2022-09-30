Search

30 Sept 2022

David Goodwillie released by Raith eight months after controversial signing

30 Sept 2022 4:45 PM

Raith Rovers have announced the departure of David Goodwillie eight months after his signing sparked a major backlash.

Rovers lost sponsors including author Val McDermid, plus directors and employees and saw their women’s team cut ties with the club after signing the former Scotland striker, who was ruled by a judge at a civil court case in 2017 to have raped a woman.

The 33-year-old did not play a single game for the cinch Championship club after signing a contract that was due to run until 2024.

A statement from the Fife side read: “The club can confirm that David Goodwillie has been released from his contract with immediate effect. The club will make no further comment.”

Goodwillie scored more than 100 goals for Clyde after leaving Plymouth in the wake of the court ruling, but his return to the League 2 club in early March did not end well for either party.

The former Dundee United, Aberdeen and Blackburn player featured in a reserve game at Rangers’ training ground but was quickly banned from Clyde’s then Broadwood home by landlords North Lanarkshire Council.

Clyde Ladies immediately disbanded in protest and the loan deal was terminated before the club moved home to Hamilton’s New Douglas Park this season after being told their lease would not be renewed.

