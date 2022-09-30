Munster Rugby's starting team to face Zebre Parma in URC named

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s round three BKT United Rugby Championship clash against Zebre at Musgrave Park (5.05pm).

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy duo Conor Phillips and Patrick Campbell start on either flank with Limerick man Phillips making his senior debut and Campbell making his URC debut.

Twenty three-year-old Phillips, a former Ireland U20 international, plays his club rugby with Young Munster and preciously impressed for Crescent College Comprehensive in the Munster Schools Senior Cup.

Peter O’Mahony captains Munster with four changes to the side that faced Dragons last week as Keynan Knox and Tadhg Beirne come into the pack.

Craig Casey and Mike Haley both start following today’s news that they are among five players to sign contract extensions with Casey making his 50th appearance for Munster.

Eighteen-year-old Academy back-row forward Ruadhan Quinn from Old Crescent and formerly of Crescent College is included among the replacements and set to become the youngest ever player to line out in a competitive fixture for Munster in the professional era.

Academy lock Edwin Edogbo is also among the replacements and could make his second Munster appearance following his debut last week.

Stephen Archer will make his 250th Munster appearance when he is sprung from the bench.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Phillips and Campbell completing the back three.

Limerick man Dan Goggin moves to inside centre with Malakai Fekitoa starting at 13.

Craig Casey and Ben Healy continue their half-back partnership.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Knox pack down in the front row with Fineen Wycherley and Beirne, making his first start of the season, in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue, O’Mahony and Jack O’Sullivan complete the starting XV.

Jeremy Loughman, Conor Murray and Rory Scannell are all set for their first appearances of the URC season off the bench.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Conor Phillips, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Patrick Campbell; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Rory Scannell.