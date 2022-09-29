Search

29 Sept 2022

Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries

Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull train with Celtic after international injuries

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 7:32 PM

Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull both took part in a Celtic training session on Thursday after being affected by injury during the international break.

Japan forward Maeda was substituted at half-time in last Friday’s friendly against the United States with a thigh problem and was not fit enough to make the squad for Tuesday’s match against Ecuador.

Turnbull pulled out of the Scotland squad with an ankle injury after initially reporting for duty.

The former Motherwell midfielder and Maeda could face Turnbull’s old club at Celtic Park on Saturday though after both were filmed training at Lennoxtown on a video shown on their club’s Twitter account.

There was no sign of forwards Sead Haksabanovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis or centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt in the footage.

Giakoumakis was in the Greece squad but an issue with his leg meant he was not deemed fit enough to feature in their Nations League matches against Cyprus or Northern Ireland.

Greece coach Gus Poyet stated that he did not expect Giakoumakis to be available for the Hoops this Saturday as they look to get back on track following their recent defeat by St Mirren.

Haksabanovic was taken off after 32 minutes of Montenegro’s 2-0 Nations League defeat at home to Finland on Monday.

Carter-Vickers withdrew from the USA squad after pulling up during training prior to the St Mirren game while Starfelt is working his way back from the knee injury he sustained against Rangers at the start of September.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media