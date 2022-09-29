Search

29 Sept 2022

Mark Bonner in charge for Cambridge’s game against Derby after Rotherham talks

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 3:08 PM

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will be in the dugout for the visit of Derby.

The 36-year-old spoke to Rotherham this week about taking over at the Sky Bet Championship club but has opted to stay with the U’s.

Bonner will be unable to select Brandon Haunstrup as he has a calf injury picked up in training this week, leaving the U’s light in the left-back spot.

Harrison Dunk is fit, however, after a problem that has seen him managing his training schedule.

Bonner will come up against the man whose job he could have taken in the shape of Paul Warne.

Warne is taking charge of Derby for the first time following his move from the Millers last week.

The new boss will assess whether Jake Rooney is available following his recent thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang is expected to be out for several more weeks.

