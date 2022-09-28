Conditions key to Marbaan’s Dewhurst challenge

Charlie Fellowes is on weather watch as he prepares Marbaan for a possible tilt at the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on October 8.

The talented two-year-old has won three of his five starts so far, including when striking at Group Two level in Goodwood’s Vintage Stakes in July.

However, he was unable to land a blow when upped to Group One company in the National Stakes at the Curragh most recently, with testing conditions offered as the reason for the below-par performance.

The Oasis Dream colt’s participation in the Rowley Mile Group One will depend entirely on ground conditions, with Fellowes keen to avoid soft ground which caused his undoing in Ireland, while the form of Marbaan’s Vintage Stakes victory is giving the Bedford House handler plenty of cause for optimism.

👊 Marbaan strikes in the G2 @HorseRacing_JPN Vintage Stakes He tastes Group success, beating Chesham winner Holloway Boy in the process for @FellowesRacing & @JPSPENCER1980 at @Goodwood_Races pic.twitter.com/sqCJG9EbMt — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 26, 2022

“The Dewhurst is the plan, ground dependent, and I’ll be keeping a very close eye on the weather,” said Fellowes.

“He wants decent ground and we’ll be avoiding soft ground. But if you’ve got a chance of getting good ground anywhere at this time of year, it is at Newmarket.

“He looks a picture and is in good order. We will just see how we go over the next 10 days or so.”

Of Marbaan’s win in the Vintage Stakes, he added: “The form from Goodwood looks very good. Karl’s horse (Holloway Boy) ran a blinder in the Tattersalls Stakes and there was a pretty similar distance between Nostrum and my horse when beating it so that was nice to see.

“Charlie’s (Appleby) horse (Mysterious Night) has gone and hacked up in a Grade One in Canada. Charlie Hills’ horse (Galeron) has won the Goffs Million over in Ireland, so the form is looking pretty good.”

Fellowes also had a positive word for Chorlton Lane, who created a taking impression on debut at Newcastle on Monday night.

The gelded son of Mehmas never came off the bridle as he cantered to a three-and-three-quarter-length victory at Gosforth Park and his handler believes he has the potential to develop into a smart three-year-old next season.

“He’s a horse we have thought a lot of for quite a while, but he is a big boy and he has taken a bit of time to come to hand,” said Fellowes.

“He’s a very laid-back individual – nothing phases him – so I kind of thought he might run a bit green first time out and a little bit clueless. But he was very professional and he stretched away nicely. What he beat I don’t know, but he’s a very nice horse for the future.

“I think we’ll probably have a look at another novice now. He’s a beautiful moving horse so I’d avoid soft ground, but if I can find some decent ground on turf, I think another run will do him good.

“Obviously he is already gelded so we’re not going to be running in the Guineas or anything like that, but he’s a three-year-old through and through and anything he does this year is a bonus. He should make a lovely horse next year.”