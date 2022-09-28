Search

28 Sept 2022

Munster Senior Women’s squad coaching team confirmed

Munster Senior Women’s squad coaching team confirmed

Munster Senior Women’s squad head coach Niamh Briggs

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

28 Sept 2022 4:44 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE coaching team for the Munster Senior Women’s squad has been confirmed ahead of the 2022/23 Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

The Munster Senior Women’s Head Coach for the campaign is Niamh Briggs.

Briggs has amassed plenty of coaching experience in recent times with the former Munster and Ireland out-half currently head coach of Women’s All Ireland League side UL Bohemian while also having the role of assistant coach with Ireland.

The Waterford native held the role of assistant coach for the Munster Senior Women squad last season.

Briggs’ assistant coaches will be Matt Brown, Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey.

Brown was recently appointed Munster Rugby Pathway Development Coach and he also held the role of head coach of the Munster Senior Women’s squad last year.

Hayes is the current Ballincollig head coach in the Women’s All Ireland League while the former Munster and Ireland forward was also the head coach of the Munster U18 Girls squad in the 2021/22 season.

Storey resumes his role as assistant coach with the former Munster prop having held that role with the Munster Senior Women’s squad for a number of years.

"I’m hugely excited," Briggs said.

"It’s the next step in my progression as a coach but I’m more excited with the fact that I get to work with a brilliant bunch of players again with some really good coaches so I’m very excited."

Of last year’s Interpro success, Briggs added:

"That environment and the culture that Matt was growing was so good. It was a really enjoyable group to be a part of and incredibly hard working and wanting to get better all the time. If they can bring that kind of attitude and work ethic again this year, it will stand us in good stead."

